Henna, pen, anything. It doesn't even have to be your drawing - go wild. Hands only though! Preferably no tattoos but if ur really excited about it feel free to show it off.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Not My Best, But I Recently Got Some New Pens And Did This. I Always Do Swirls, I Love Experimenting With The Colours

Not My Best, But I Recently Got Some New Pens And Did This. I Always Do Swirls, I Love Experimenting With The Colours

Report

0points
crowspectre (he/they)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish