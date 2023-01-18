3submissions
Hey Pandas, Show Me Tattoos Of Your Pets
I Would love to see some tattoo art inspired by your beloved fur/feather/scale babies.
Well, I've Been Waiting For This
When My First Dog Died, I Got His Name Tattooed In A Tennis Ball On My Calf. He Loved Tennis Balls
A Simplistic Tattoo When Our Bulldog Passed Away. My Wife Is A Bit Scared Of Tattoos And Wanted One Anyways. Same Like This. So We Chose A Simple One
