There’s an incident in around 221-209 BC that happened in China, with the first ever emperor Ying Zheng.



Obviously not everyone was happy under his rule, and there were numerous people that wanted to assassinate him.

One of these people was Jing Ke, and his assassination attempt left me in tears of laughter.



So through some ways Jing Ke managed to gain audience with the Emperor, during which he planned present a map to him. Taking advantage of the fact that he would be within feet of the Emperor, Jing Ke planned to kill him.



It was a ceremonial affair, the Emperor had no weapons on him except for a 5 foot long ceremonial sword that was at his back. Now, SOMEHOW despite the fact that Jing Ke was literally inches away from the Emperor while giving him the map, he botched it up and didn’t manage to stab him. Once the emperor realized that Jing Ke wanted to kill him, he leapt away to save himself. The court officials also yelled at him (the Emperor) to get out of the way.



This was the start of a mad chase around the imperial court, with Jing Ke chasing the Emperor around trying to stab him, the Emperor running away from him while simultaneously trying to draw his 5 foot long sword that was on HIS BACK, and the court officials crying out “helpful” reminders to the Emperor. They didn't dare to interfere as if they did and the Emperor accidentally got hurt, then they would be blamed.



Finally, a physician who was in the court at that time couldn’t take it anymore and threw his medical bag at Jing Ke’s head. Apparently he was a good shot because it hit the mark, and temporarily stunned the assassin Jing Ke long enough for the Emperor to draw out his sword and kill him.



The physician was awarded of course 🤣🤣



This story is so famous that entire movies and dramas have been based on it, obviously though the assassination scene is now very "cool" fight scene.