Some very cool things can be found on the beach, and here you can share your findings.

#1

Here Is A Small Collection Of Coins I Have Found While Metal Detecting

Here Is A Small Collection Of Coins I Have Found While Metal Detecting

Salem
#2

Bricks Of Cocaine

Bricks Of Cocaine

Stacy Byrd
#3

Pottery Shards From A Beach On Lake Erie, Another Beach Near Hong Kong, Shanxi And Shandong, China

Pottery Shards From A Beach On Lake Erie, Another Beach Near Hong Kong, Shanxi And Shandong, China

Barbara Turner
#4

This Earring I Found On A Rocky Beach In Arkansas. It Appears To Say Beetle Spin, And 1/8

This Earring I Found On A Rocky Beach In Arkansas. It Appears To Say Beetle Spin, And 1/8

Salem
Salem
Salem
3 days ago

Guys, I just realized 🤦‍♂️ it’s not an earring, it’s a fishing lure

#5

Found This Washed Up On A Beach

Found This Washed Up On A Beach

Justin Tyme
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
1 hour ago

Would she have to be all of the way out of the water to have legs?

