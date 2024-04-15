588views
Hey Pandas, Share Something Cool That You’ve Found On A Beach
Some very cool things can be found on the beach, and here you can share your findings.
Here Is A Small Collection Of Coins I Have Found While Metal Detecting
Bricks Of Cocaine
Pottery Shards From A Beach On Lake Erie, Another Beach Near Hong Kong, Shanxi And Shandong, China
This Earring I Found On A Rocky Beach In Arkansas. It Appears To Say Beetle Spin, And 1/8
Guys, I just realized 🤦♂️ it’s not an earring, it’s a fishing lure
Found This Washed Up On A Beach
Would she have to be all of the way out of the water to have legs?
