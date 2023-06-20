#1

In my world, Humans evolved into various subspecies to be able to use elemental magic. It's a part of the mythology (there is only one religion as the Deities are very real).



The subspecies are based on mythical creatures such as Angels, Demons, Faeries, Sirens, Werewolves, Vampires, etc. Although many Humans like us also exist. Every subspecies, or races, have their own Kingdoms with a Royal family and their own Demigod or Demigoddess.



Everyone can use magic in their daily lives, but only some (called "Blue blooded") can use it in combat (via Spells). Every member of the Royal bloodlines are Blue-blooded.



There are ten elements in the Magic System, and a person can use from one to three elements (Aspects). One Aspect is called 'Singularity', two is the 'Norm', and three is the 'Zenith'. There are five pairs of opposite elements, and an additional element of the Deities called the Void element.