Last year I went to our local annual library sale at the fairground. This was the first I had heard of it and I now plan on going each year.

I live in an RV and the room is a problem. I converted the TV area into a coffee station with one side for coffee, sugar, etc., and the other a library.

When I go this year, I know I will go crazy and buy more than I should. I'm looking for ideas to show my future books without having to hide them.