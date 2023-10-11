I would appreciate seeing some inspirational pictures.

My Wife. My Dog. It's What I Work For. Nice To Come Home After A Long Day Of Work And See These Two Ladies Waiting For Me. When Having A Tough Day, I Look At This Pic To Keep Me Motivated

My Wife. My Dog. It's What I Work For. Nice To Come Home After A Long Day Of Work And See These Two Ladies Waiting For Me. When Having A Tough Day, I Look At This Pic To Keep Me Motivated

Ban-One
Seeing This Quote Fills You With Determination

Seeing This Quote Fills You With Determination

Kaz (they/them)
This One Just Always Makes Me Feel Good!!

This One Just Always Makes Me Feel Good!!

Green Shoe Laces
This Picture Inspires Me Because It Is One Of The First/Best I Took In My Very First Photography Lesson!

This Picture Inspires Me Because It Is One Of The First/Best I Took In My Very First Photography Lesson!

Huddo's sister
Manic Mama
Manic Mama
18 hours ago

My colourblind a*s is asking "what plant is this yellow"? Is it yellow? (Serious question. Could be green.) I like it tho.

Seeing This Quote, It Fills You With Determination

Seeing This Quote, It Fills You With Determination

Kaz (they/them)
So Simple, So Pleasing. I Took This Photo Near Grandjean, Idaho. It's Been My Screensaver For Several Years

So Simple, So Pleasing. I Took This Photo Near Grandjean, Idaho. It's Been My Screensaver For Several Years

Norman Beattie
Y

Y

kazuha
