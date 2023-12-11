2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Post Some Song Lyrics And Get Others To Guess What Song They Are From
Got the idea from a post I saw.
This post may include affiliate links.
I can't be what you expect of me
But I'm trying every day with all I do
And do not say
Here on the edge of the abyss
Knowing everything in my whole life has lead to this
And so I pull inside myself
Close the walls put up my guard
I've practised every single day for this
So why is it so hard?
Take me to your leader, let them see our scars
You call yourselves believers, you're just in the dark
Like every one of us
And this is poisonous
Do you wanna break their spell?
Let's go give them hell