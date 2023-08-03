Cameras are a beast for taking many photos of your adorable pets. But there’s still the opportunity that the photos come out… haunted. You know, glowing eyes, disproportionate movements caught, showing teeth… My cat does this all the time. Do yours? Show us with this challenge.

Rules

1. Must be your pet or a family member’s pet

2. Try not to include people and please censor the person if you must.

3. No damn politics. It’s literally about possessed pets, not political arguments.

4. KEEP IT BEING A PET, NOT INAPPROPRIATE IMAGES OR DRUG DEALING! I’ve had this happen before, and I will report you and ban you if you do this. You’ve been warned. This isn’t a website full of people who want your drugs or your genitalia. There are a lot of children and teenagers on this website. If your grandma wouldn’t like it, don’t post it.

 

Have fun!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

My Ghost Cat Winnie Waving At Me

My Ghost Cat Winnie Waving At Me

Report

4points
Birgit M
POST
#2

Knuckles.... Doing His Best Dragon Impression!!

Knuckles.... Doing His Best Dragon Impression!!

Report

4points
K- THULU
POST
#3

Super Sayan Cat With Flash On

Super Sayan Cat With Flash On

Report

3points
Marinasongs1432
POST
#4

One Of My Rats Having A Séance

One Of My Rats Having A Séance

Report

1point
Bored Retsuko
POST
Bored Retsuko (Submission author)
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His name is Bill and he scared the sh** out of me.

1
1point
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish