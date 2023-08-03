Cameras are a beast for taking many photos of your adorable pets. But there’s still the opportunity that the photos come out… haunted. You know, glowing eyes, disproportionate movements caught, showing teeth… My cat does this all the time. Do yours? Show us with this challenge.

Rules

1. Must be your pet or a family member’s pet

2. Try not to include people and please censor the person if you must.

3. No damn politics. It’s literally about possessed pets, not political arguments.

4. KEEP IT BEING A PET, NOT INAPPROPRIATE IMAGES OR DRUG DEALING! I’ve had this happen before, and I will report you and ban you if you do this. You’ve been warned. This isn’t a website full of people who want your drugs or your genitalia. There are a lot of children and teenagers on this website. If your grandma wouldn’t like it, don’t post it.

Have fun!