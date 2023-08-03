4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Post An Image Of Your Pet Looking Possessed
Cameras are a beast for taking many photos of your adorable pets. But there’s still the opportunity that the photos come out… haunted. You know, glowing eyes, disproportionate movements caught, showing teeth… My cat does this all the time. Do yours? Show us with this challenge.
Rules
1. Must be your pet or a family member’s pet
2. Try not to include people and please censor the person if you must.
3. No damn politics. It’s literally about possessed pets, not political arguments.
4. KEEP IT BEING A PET, NOT INAPPROPRIATE IMAGES OR DRUG DEALING! I’ve had this happen before, and I will report you and ban you if you do this. You’ve been warned. This isn’t a website full of people who want your drugs or your genitalia. There are a lot of children and teenagers on this website. If your grandma wouldn’t like it, don’t post it.
Have fun!
This post may include affiliate links.
My Ghost Cat Winnie Waving At Me
Knuckles.... Doing His Best Dragon Impression!!
Super Sayan Cat With Flash On
One Of My Rats Having A Séance
His name is Bill and he scared the sh** out of me.
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish