I drink tea a lot, and I have a mug that's very special to me. My great-grandmother also had a mug that was special to her, and I was wondering if anyone else did. The only rule is that it has to be your mug, not a picture of a mug on the internet.

#1

Cat Mug

Catman (He/Him)
Catman (He/Him)
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The head is used to keep things hot, and the crown is actually a little spoon.

#2

My Owl Mug

Sapna Sarfare
