Hey Pandas, List Some Food And Sights In Your Country That You Think Are Overlooked
Many major sights in each country are famous worldwide. And mostly rightly so. Food-wise it's the same story. But what are some tasty delicacies and worthy sights in your country that are often overlooked or even unknown? Let us know!
My home state Bihar in India is definately overlooked.
Litti Chokha is the most popular dish of Bihar. It's consists of stuffed dough balls that are traditionally roasted over burning coal and is served with mashed roasted eggplants or potatoes.
And as for sightings, although now Rajgir in Bihar has became one of the most popular tourist places, there are still other places that are overlooked. One example is Telhar Kund. It's alate formed by a waterfall in Telhar valley surrounded by ayurvedic (medicinal) plants. Most of the people don't know about this lake as to get here, you have to hike up and down hills.
Here in Switzerland:
Food:
"Capuns" - traditional dish from the Canton Graubünden
"Aelpler Rösti" - everybody knows Rösti. But get it with cheese, ham and topped with eggs (sunny side up)
"Schupfnudeln" - made of potatoes, with sauerkraut and bacon, a hearty dish
Sights:
"Klewenalp" - a nice mountain, given the right gear a pretty easy hike. Easy to access, nice views. Locally it's popular, but worldwide the big ones like "Rigi", "Pilatus" etc. get all the fame
"Bedigliora" - a tiny village in the Canton Ticino (Tessin). It's like travelling back in time 100 years.
"Avenches" - nearby Murten gets all the visitors, but this one has its own Roman Amphitheatre!
"Morges" - a small town next to famous Lausanne. A pretty traffic-free old town, nice lakeside location and a wonderful park.