My home state Bihar in India is definately overlooked.

Litti Chokha is the most popular dish of Bihar. It's consists of stuffed dough balls that are traditionally roasted over burning coal and is served with mashed roasted eggplants or potatoes.

And as for sightings, although now Rajgir in Bihar has became one of the most popular tourist places, there are still other places that are overlooked. One example is Telhar Kund. It's alate formed by a waterfall in Telhar valley surrounded by ayurvedic (medicinal) plants. Most of the people don't know about this lake as to get here, you have to hike up and down hills.