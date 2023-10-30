4submissions
Hey Pandas, Is There Something You Do That You Think Only You Do? If So, Post It Here And (Hopefully) See If Anyone Else Does
Have you ever thought "Is it just me that does this?" If so please tell me what it is that made you wonder!
I have several
1. When I have a scab that I know I can't pick but it's itchy I will very carefully scratch around it so it's less itchy but I don't pick the scab
2. I eat ice cubes
3. Sometimes I fail the 'I am not a robot' tests
4. I wake up and fall asleep again to try and finish my dream
whenever i meet someone online, i sometimes imagine talking to them in person. but since i dont know how they actually look like, i imagine one to one, in person convo, where im talking to their actual pfp lol.
so for example,
if i imagine myself talking in a one to one in person convo with someone who has a ninja turtle pfp, im imagining talking to an actual ninja turtle lol.
anyone else do this? or is this just me lol
When the sun is really bright, things I look a can have a yellow and blue outline. Like half is outlined in yellow and the other in blue. It's kind of like a highlighter feature in drawing apps but vertically on either side of a person or thing. Looks like this but the person doesn't have to be blurry for me to see this: https://tinyurl.com/3tr36nmn. It's probably because of my glasses. Also, when I was looking one set of purple Christmas lights, if I looked through my peripherals I would see two sets of Christmas lights one red and one blue.
I’m not sure if it’s just me but sometimes I feel that my synesthesia is so intense that I give non livings things their own personalities. For example: the AC in my room is like a strict but caring person and is usually a comforting person but can turn scary sometimes