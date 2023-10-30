Have you ever thought "Is it just me that does this?" If so please tell me what it is that made you wonder!

#1 I have several

1. When I have a scab that I know I can't pick but it's itchy I will very carefully scratch around it so it's less itchy but I don't pick the scab

2. I eat ice cubes

3. Sometimes I fail the 'I am not a robot' tests

4. I wake up and fall asleep again to try and finish my dream

#2 whenever i meet someone online, i sometimes imagine talking to them in person. but since i dont know how they actually look like, i imagine one to one, in person convo, where im talking to their actual pfp lol.



so for example,

if i imagine myself talking in a one to one in person convo with someone who has a ninja turtle pfp, im imagining talking to an actual ninja turtle lol.



anyone else do this? or is this just me lol

#3 When the sun is really bright, things I look a can have a yellow and blue outline. Like half is outlined in yellow and the other in blue. It's kind of like a highlighter feature in drawing apps but vertically on either side of a person or thing. Looks like this but the person doesn't have to be blurry for me to see this: https://tinyurl.com/3tr36nmn. It's probably because of my glasses. Also, when I was looking one set of purple Christmas lights, if I looked through my peripherals I would see two sets of Christmas lights one red and one blue.

#4 I’m not sure if it’s just me but sometimes I feel that my synesthesia is so intense that I give non livings things their own personalities. For example: the AC in my room is like a strict but caring person and is usually a comforting person but can turn scary sometimes