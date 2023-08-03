Hey Pandas, In Today’s Age And Society, What’s Your Secret To Keeping Your Marriage Life Blissful And Exciting?

I want to know the best things people in today's society and age are doing to keep the honeymoon phase going throughout your life. Whether it be camping, hiking, skinny dipping, or other wild and exciting things you and the love of your life do to stay happy as can be. Arguing is something we all do, it's wired into us, so saying "We argue, so we're not happy" that doesn't count. If you verbally berate your spouse 2-3 times a week and they contemplate leaving, that's not happy. If that's you, we'll talk later. For now, I wanna know what everyone from Canada to New Zealand, Hawaii to Newfoundland does to keep the spark alive and thrive in a happy, blissful story like marriage.