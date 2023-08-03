 Hey Pandas, In Today’s Age And Society, What’s Your Secret To Keeping Your Marriage Life Blissful And Exciting? | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, In Today’s Age And Society, What’s Your Secret To Keeping Your Marriage Life Blissful And Exciting?
10points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas, Community

Hey Pandas, In Today’s Age And Society, What’s Your Secret To Keeping Your Marriage Life Blissful And Exciting?

Dennis AlbertsonDennis Albertson
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

I want to know the best things people in today's society and age are doing to keep the honeymoon phase going throughout your life. Whether it be camping, hiking, skinny dipping, or other wild and exciting things you and the love of your life do to stay happy as can be. Arguing is something we all do, it's wired into us, so saying "We argue, so we're not happy" that doesn't count. If you verbally berate your spouse 2-3 times a week and they contemplate leaving, that's not happy. If that's you, we'll talk later. For now, I wanna know what everyone from Canada to New Zealand, Hawaii to Newfoundland does to keep the spark alive and thrive in a happy, blissful story like marriage.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
Dennis Albertson
Dennis Albertson
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Ask Pandas
Homepage
Trending
Ask Pandas
Homepage
Next in Ask Pandas
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda