Hey Pandas, If You Ever Woke Up With A Random Word In Your Head, What Is It?
You ever wake up and the first thing you think is some random word? Share those random words here. Maybe other pandas can make sense of them?
I've recently been waking up with "edamame" and "doubtfire" in my head. Edamame is a kind of bean. I don't know what a doubtfire is, but it sounds like a cool name for an episode of an anime.
Lanthanide. Don't know why but it just stuck with me.
On the day of my bio exam, I woke up with the first thought in my mind being “phyllids, caulids and rhizoids”. That thought has stayed with me for weeks now