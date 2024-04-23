You ever wake up and the first thing you think is some random word? Share those random words here. Maybe other pandas can make sense of them?

#1

I've recently been waking up with "edamame" and "doubtfire" in my head. Edamame is a kind of bean. I don't know what a doubtfire is, but it sounds like a cool name for an episode of an anime.

Cat Dragon
#2

Lanthanide. Don't know why but it just stuck with me.

MedusaWasBeautiful
#3

On the day of my bio exam, I woke up with the first thought in my mind being “phyllids, caulids and rhizoids”. That thought has stayed with me for weeks now

Stardust she/her
