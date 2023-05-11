Dear 13 year old me, Embrace your differences, don't think of them as disabilities! Don't be afraid to make memories. Yes, some of them you may want to forget, but most will be amazing and you'll treasure them forever. Don't procrastinate any longer than you have to on stuff that matters. Don't be afraid to push things or ask for stuff. You may get a 'no' or lose a friend but it's way better in the long run. Don't for heavens sake, pick those spots, you idiot! Love, A sad little Quokka (19)

Pay attention in school and work harder if you don't understand ask. Stop worrying about trying to be popular or cool it's never gonna happen just be you. Stop trying to compete with your best friend the only person you need to be better than is the person you are right now. You're not fat don't let anyone tell you any different. You are a beautiful girl with your whole life in front of you live it well.

#3

Dear 13-year-old me,

I know your life is super effed up right now (13-year-old me didn't like to swear), but you need to stay strong. Mostly because in the next 3 years, your life is gonna get a whole lot more effed up. Idk if we'll get through it, I'm only 16. You'll have mental health issues that are, as of now, unidentified. Something will become seriously wrong with your wrist and no one will be able to figure it out. And you know all that $h!t with your parents? Yeah, multiply that by about 200 and you may get something close to what you'll end up with when you're my age. Also, you'll get a new therapist who is honestly a million times more helpful than your current one. And she's just generally cooler. But it's not all bad! You have friends now! Well, two of them, but that's better than nothing, right? Remember that cool girl from gym? Yeah she adopted your introverted self and is integrating you into her intimidating friend group of queer theater kids. And bear! You emember bear from your old school? The only person you actually wanted to see again? Yeah, you're friends again now! He's changed a lot, but he's still basically the same person. I know this is a lot of unnecessary info, but I have no advice for you. Sorry. Good luck :)

16-year-old Rose