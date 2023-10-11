ADVERTISEMENT

This can be a certain decade, year, something simple-named like the "Dinosaur Era", or even the Future; it can be a future you've imagined it to be like 30 yrs from now, 500 years from now, post-apocalypse, a future that's similar to a movie, or even a parallel world/universe.

I for sure would love to experience the Mediaeval era, the 1910s and 20s (for fashion and music), and as much of the future as possible. My biggest wish is that I could somehow live to see how future tech will be. Despite living in a quickly advancing tech world now, I still kind of feel ripped off that I'll miss tech 150+ years from now. I just hope that asap while I'm alive we can get VR video games that look 100% how real life does - exactly what you see/hear/feel right now as you look around you.