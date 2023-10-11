ADVERTISEMENT

This can be a certain decade, year, something simple-named like the "Dinosaur Era", or even the Future; it can be a future you've imagined it to be like 30 yrs from now, 500 years from now, post-apocalypse, a future that's similar to a movie, or even a parallel world/universe.

I for sure would love to experience the Mediaeval era, the 1910s and 20s (for fashion and music), and as much of the future as possible. My biggest wish is that I could somehow live to see how future tech will be. Despite living in a quickly advancing tech world now, I still kind of feel ripped off that I'll miss tech 150+ years from now. I just hope that asap while I'm alive we can get VR video games that look 100% how real life does - exactly what you see/hear/feel right now as you look around you.

#1

I’d like to live in the Early Vedic period or maybe even during the Harappan civilisation

Stardust she/her
MadameMalfoy
MadameMalfoy
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember when we learned about ancient India. Wasn’t the Harappan civilization highly advanced?

#2

Colonial times. I don’t know why, but the idea of being a seamstress in colonial Boston just sounds so cool!

MadameMalfoy
#3

No time travel. Time travel bad :(

fair_weather_rose (she/they)
#4

So the options are starvation and disease or burning oceans and alien invasion- think I’ll stay right here thanks.

Gay Panic
#5

Well, the past is frankly šit, and of course the future might be šittier, but it might also be better. The next few decades ain't seeming to bright and I don't want to go that far, so I'm picking 2100-2222

Tähtikarhu (he/him) 🇫🇮
#6

Either the Roman Era or the 80's

ThatBlackNightingale
#7

I reckon the hanging gardens of Babylon or the Persian empire around 450BC would be worth seeing!

Cowws
#8

March 2033... you'll see.

blixten1982
#9

right when the first homo sapiens was born. KILL IT!

TheElementalGod️️
#10

I’d go back to the early 2000’s cuz rn is s**t

Wade
