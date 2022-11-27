Like the title says, what tattoo would you get if you could only get one? Personally I'd get a crescent moon in my collarbone.

#1

Portrait of my sweet deceased cat, Princess Bubblegum, in a pentagram with the words" she sleeps with the goddess" around the outside....

K- THULU
Bored Retsuko
Are you planning on actually doing it?

#2

I am going to get a tattoo in memory of my most beloved cat who died last year. There is a scar on my arm because I once had to protect my cat from another one (who attacked me then), and I want some linework that goes together with that scar.

Birgit M
Bored Retsuko
Oh, wow... Is it going to be a pic of your cat then? Or something more abstract?

#3

I'd get a very simple linework crescent moon on my collarbone

Tanner Nelson
Bored Retsuko
That sounds simple and pretty... but maybe painful?

