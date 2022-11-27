3submissions
Hey Pandas, If You Could Have One Tattoo And One Tattoo Only, What Would It Be?
Like the title says, what tattoo would you get if you could only get one? Personally I'd get a crescent moon in my collarbone.
Portrait of my sweet deceased cat, Princess Bubblegum, in a pentagram with the words" she sleeps with the goddess" around the outside....
I am going to get a tattoo in memory of my most beloved cat who died last year. There is a scar on my arm because I once had to protect my cat from another one (who attacked me then), and I want some linework that goes together with that scar.
Oh, wow... Is it going to be a pic of your cat then? Or something more abstract?
I'd get a very simple linework crescent moon on my collarbone