Hey Pandas, If You Could Have One Superpower, What Would It Be And What Would You Do With It?
You've probably heard this question many times but what would you do with your power?
I would choose the power to turn into a gigantic, laser-breathing Daikaiju!! Since nothing puts things in perspective better than a giant monster, If I were to attack oil refineries and major polluters, people would race to find a solution.
Shapeshifting, for various reasons
- No more dysphoria
- Flying somewhere is probably faster than driving
- I would be really really good at hide and seek because I could turn into an ant and hide in tiny places
- I can veeerrrrryyyy subtly change my face shape, eye color, etc, and see how long it takes people to notice
I would either like shapeshifting or like talking ot plants/contolling them.
Shapeshifting because
- I'm genderfluid, so I can fit my body to look like how I feel
- Come on, flying??
- Maybe I could talk to animals while i'm an animal, that would be fun
- I dunno, I just really wanna be a cat so I can laze around
Talking to plants/controlling plants because
- I love gardening in general
- It's just a cool powers
- Free ride anywhere, just plant seeds along the way or smth
- Talking to plants, can you imagine how much stuff they've seen?
And a bunch of other reasons not here.