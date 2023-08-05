Flying? Reading Minds? Invisible?

#1

I would want to read minds but ONLY when I chose to do so!

Lez Be Honest
#2

Luck Manipulation:

Transferring Luck from one person to another

Draining/Temporarily increasing someone's Luck

Manipulating/Causing Omens (Mirror shattering, Black Cats, Shooting Stars, etc.)

Partial Transformation based on Omens (Black Cat/Mynah/etc. physiology, Glass shard growths on body, etc.)

RandomX123
#3

To make other people shart themselves with nothing more than a thought.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
