3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, If You Could Have Any Superpower, Which One Would It Be?
Flying? Reading Minds? Invisible?
This post may include affiliate links.
I would want to read minds but ONLY when I chose to do so!
Luck Manipulation:
Transferring Luck from one person to another
Draining/Temporarily increasing someone's Luck
Manipulating/Causing Omens (Mirror shattering, Black Cats, Shooting Stars, etc.)
Partial Transformation based on Omens (Black Cat/Mynah/etc. physiology, Glass shard growths on body, etc.)
To make other people shart themselves with nothing more than a thought.