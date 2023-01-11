Any celebrity. A musician/songwriter, internet celebrity, comedian, magician, etc. Also, please upvote or downvote, this is my first post.

Possibly Mr. Beast, because he's a really fun person, with a lot of ambition. He is friends with a lot of other people who I enjoy seeing or watching. He overall just a nice guy with a nice friend group. Also his challenges are look really fun.

Harlan Sarvis
Well not really a celebrity, totally unknown to most, but Shiori Vitus, singer for Japanese gothic rock band, ELEANOR.... She's just so awesome, a force of nature on stage, fantastic singer/ songwriter..... They have a MV with footage of the band drinking at a little bar.... And I always think how much I'd love to just hang out with her and the rest of the band.....

K- THULU
Kit Connor or Joe Locke from Heartstopper, they're both so awesome!

Charlie Spring Heartstopper
Nice! It looks like a cool show, I might try it!

#4

Report

