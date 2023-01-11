Possibly Mr. Beast, because he's a really fun person, with a lot of ambition. He is friends with a lot of other people who I enjoy seeing or watching. He overall just a nice guy with a nice friend group. Also his challenges are look really fun.

#2

Well not really a celebrity, totally unknown to most, but Shiori Vitus, singer for Japanese gothic rock band, ELEANOR.... She's just so awesome, a force of nature on stage, fantastic singer/ songwriter..... They have a MV with footage of the band drinking at a little bar.... And I always think how much I'd love to just hang out with her and the rest of the band.....