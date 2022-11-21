A tip: Using makeup helps you look more masculine or feminine (however you want). there are lots of good tutorials online on how to do that and it is really helpful. It is good especially if you aren't on hormones or you aren't out. second tip: Not really a tip but trans people, you are fantastic! You are so worthy of love. Even if the world feels hard sometimes with all of the anti-LGBTQ laws and stuff, you will make it through. Have a bit of self-care time. You can do whatever makes you happy

your gender expression does not have to match your gender identity! im agender, so I don't quite understand the feeling of dysphoria, but from knowing trans and non-binary people who do feel dysphoric at times, ive found that many of them force themselves to dress or act a certain way in order to validate their gender identity, even though their behavior wasn't natural to them. just be yourself and express yourself however you see fit!!



also! if you are closeted because of a transphobic family, i want you to know that haircuts are pretty much all gender neutral. i have so many cisgender male friends with long, luscious hair and just as many cis female friends with buzz cuts and other short haircuts. just know that in a couple years you will be away from your oppressive environment and you can do whatever you want with your hair then, but for now you should embrace the amazing and beautiful thing that is your haircut.