I know, way too early, but for me, OCTOBER IS HALLOWEEN EVERY DAY! So, what are you guys going to wear on Halloween, or what do you want to be for Halloween? After all, it is never too old to celebrate Halloween!

#1

A squid game guard from Squid Game!!!!!!

5points
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
#2

A butterfly!!

3points
polar bear panda
#3

Hopefully a corgi, I'm working on finding a comfy onesie because I'm staying in to hang out with friends

3points
Bisexual Axolotls
#4

Micheal Jackson!!! i know how to do the moonwalk and the tiptoe thing too. i already have the squillz and the fit, i just need the white fedora! i'm thinking of doing some skull makeup too!

i wanted to make a cardboard carapace/battle shell(thats also a backpack, i made a whole asś blueprint lol) + plastron so i could dress up as a ninja turtle(ik, ik im obsessed as hell :P) along with a mask and a tech bō as well but i didn't have the time to :( oh well micheal jackson is good enough

3points
shanila.pheonix_
#5

Clown, cute but creepy. Not my choice, going to a themed party. Bonus: my roommate hates of clowns, so I get to scare the c**p out of him.

3points
Rider
#6

i have no idea. can you guys give me any ideas?

2points
MadameMalfoy
#7

a witch (ik, one of the classic ones im not creative lol)

2points
UnimportantDog/Imp (she/her)
#8

Probably JD or Heather Chandler. not sure yet. I was Heather C last year but also I look nothing like JD soo 🤷

2points
PickleDragon she/her
#9

I agree that October is Halloween every day. I really want to be a moth but my mom and I are designing the costume by ourselves with pretty much no experience and she’s getting increasingly annoyed with the whole project so I might not be dressing up this year :( I live Halloween but I’m trying not to show how much it hurts me because my mom is busy and has other things to worry about.

1point
GhostlySnail (she/her)
#10

Errr I haven’t decided yet.
I might be a witch. Or an octopus or smth.

1point
para_not_para (she/her)
#11

I'm gonna wear a perry the platypus onesie!!

1point
Chaotic Neighborhood Yeetlord
#12

A Hogwarts student. If anyone’s curious, I’m in Gryffindor

1point
Kayla Ankar
#13

mojo dojo casa house ken

1point
freakingbee (any pronouns)
#14

Enid Sinclair and my friend is going to be Wednesday Addams

1point
Shade Relithaak
#15

VERONICA SAWYER ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

1point
Alice_J
#16

I'm not really dressing up, as my plans for halloween involve handing out candy and watching a movie with my brother or friends, but I've got this plastic skeleton hand and a lot of halloween-y earrings, so I'll be sure to be spooky.

0points
mysterious(all pronouns)
#17

A character I invented, my costume will be black on one side and white on the other.

0points
Rob(erta) Roy (They/Them)
