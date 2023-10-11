I know, way too early, but for me, OCTOBER IS HALLOWEEN EVERY DAY! So, what are you guys going to wear on Halloween, or what do you want to be for Halloween? After all, it is never too old to celebrate Halloween!

#1 A squid game guard from Squid Game!!!!!!

#2 A butterfly!!

#3 Hopefully a corgi, I'm working on finding a comfy onesie because I'm staying in to hang out with friends

#4 Micheal Jackson!!! i know how to do the moonwalk and the tiptoe thing too. i already have the squillz and the fit, i just need the white fedora! i'm thinking of doing some skull makeup too!



i wanted to make a cardboard carapace/battle shell(thats also a backpack, i made a whole asś blueprint lol) + plastron so i could dress up as a ninja turtle(ik, ik im obsessed as hell :P) along with a mask and a tech bō as well but i didn't have the time to :( oh well micheal jackson is good enough

#5 Clown, cute but creepy. Not my choice, going to a themed party. Bonus: my roommate hates of clowns, so I get to scare the c**p out of him.

#6 i have no idea. can you guys give me any ideas?

#7 a witch (ik, one of the classic ones im not creative lol)

#8 Probably JD or Heather Chandler. not sure yet. I was Heather C last year but also I look nothing like JD soo 🤷

#9 I agree that October is Halloween every day. I really want to be a moth but my mom and I are designing the costume by ourselves with pretty much no experience and she’s getting increasingly annoyed with the whole project so I might not be dressing up this year :( I live Halloween but I’m trying not to show how much it hurts me because my mom is busy and has other things to worry about.

#10 Errr I haven’t decided yet.

I might be a witch. Or an octopus or smth.

#11 I'm gonna wear a perry the platypus onesie!!

#12 A Hogwarts student. If anyone’s curious, I’m in Gryffindor

#13 mojo dojo casa house ken

#14 Enid Sinclair and my friend is going to be Wednesday Addams

#15 VERONICA SAWYER ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

#16 I'm not really dressing up, as my plans for halloween involve handing out candy and watching a movie with my brother or friends, but I've got this plastic skeleton hand and a lot of halloween-y earrings, so I'll be sure to be spooky.

#17 A character I invented, my costume will be black on one side and white on the other.