Tell me about the gifts you got, what you did, and what family you spent it with so on and so forth!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

My Christmas was good, but I ate a piece of Yule log cake and I got sick and I threw up. yeah, my Christmas was good but it could’ve been better.

Report

1point
Charlie Spring Heartstopper
POST
#2

I celebrate on the 24th, so I opened all my presents then. Then I spent the whole of the next day building a really cool marble parkour that I got for Christmas. It took me 8 hours (not including breaks) and had more than a thousand pieces some with mechanics but it turned out really well!

Report

0points
Asexual Zelephant
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish