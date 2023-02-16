1submissions
Hey Pandas, How Has The Overturn Of “Roe V Wade” Impacted You?
Several months have passed since the Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe V Wade, dismantling 50 years of legal protection to access abortions.
How has this decision affected you? What are your concerns about what this decision means for our country and what could happen next? Personally, I'm outraged and fear that this overturn could lead to loss of more rights. So how does everyone else feel about it.
Well, it all happened in a foreign country whose culture is mostly a mystery to me, so I has little affect on me... But my outsider view is it's a major backwards step that seems archaic in the 21st century.....