Hey Pandas, How Has 2023 Been Treating You So Far?
Hopefully, it’s been well. Share your thought and feelings!
Eh... I'm still in school, so having winter break to get away from that is great. I'm mainly just relaxing, playing Splatoon 3, reading, drawing, and eating. So I'd say it's been pretty good! ☺️
I've been really worried lately and I've made a post but gotten no replies (shamelessly going to put it in the comments because I'd really appreciate some input as I'm really worried)
Actually... pretty sh*tty. My grandmother died the 28th and now we have to arrange her funeral. Sad start..
