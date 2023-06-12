My pronouns are currently He/Him but i am finding myself leaning more and more towards the non-binary. I am genuinely kind of scared about this. Can someone help me?

Bear with me here, I promise this is not hate.

Does it matter? I mean, if your pronouns are fine day to day,, then stay with it? If not then change? Do not overthink it.

The people who love you and care for you will accept you as you are, whichever pronouns you think best suit you.

Go with the flow.

Also there is the heads/tails test. Toss a coin, heads for he/him, tails for they/them. Either you will be pleased with the result, or you will be disappointed, either way you will find your preferred pronouns.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
