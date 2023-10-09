ADVERTISEMENT

Hello fellow pandas! I am in need of help. For context, I do online classes and I am in 12th grade preparing for NEET. It's the examination to get into any medical College in India. I was always quite introverted in school and didn't really socialize so I literally have no friends.

Now I feel like having a friend who is also preparing for NEET would be great to talk and share things with. Even if they are not my age, it would still be wonderful to have someone to talk to and share likes and dislikes.

But I am not really a social person. I am not on any major social media sites like insta or Facebook. So how do I make online friends?