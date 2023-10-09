ADVERTISEMENT

Hello fellow pandas! I am in need of help. For context, I do online classes and I am in 12th grade preparing for NEET. It's the examination to get into any medical College in India. I was always quite introverted in school and didn't really socialize so I literally have no friends.

Now I feel like having a friend who is also preparing for NEET would be great to talk and share things with. Even if they are not my age, it would still be wonderful to have someone to talk to and share likes and dislikes.

But I am not really a social person. I am not on any major social media sites like insta or Facebook. So how do I make online friends?

#1

If you want to make friends online then you can go into forums or servers where people share similar interests like you. Don’t go onto the sites like Omegle where you talk to random strangers as people online can be creepy

Stardust she/her
professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her (Submission author)
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good luck for your NEET exams! I heard they can be quite tough so I hope you’re able to become topper

#2

Go to this site, Bored Panda is kinda sh*t now and evryone just downvotes and complains about their issues and the articles are sh*t, so go to this website, it’s a lot better! https://worstjokesever.com/community?sort=comments

Wade
