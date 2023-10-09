So, many of us are struggling to make ends meet. Inflation is killing us and billionaires still manage record breaking profits while the workers are horribly underpaid. If we collectively fight back, we can start making a difference.

#1

We need new rules! No one in the House or Senate truly represents the majority. The same way the electoral college has nothing to do with the popular vote. We need a more direct and reliable system so the ones in control don’t stay that way just because they can.

Skulls.N.Succulents
MoMcB
MoMcB
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same as UK, no cash from "interested parties", they shouldn't be allowed to base loyalty on payment.

#2

Stop buying big name brands, especially clothing.

MoMcB
#3

1) Stop runaway consumerism. I don’t need the latest phone, clothes, car, etc while big companies pipe advertisements into our heads convincing us that something is wrong with us for spending hard earned money on trinkets we already have.

Ima Manimal
Ima Manimal (Submission author)
Ima Manimal
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

4) Travel- airlines are a damn nightmare now. Too many people end up overpaying for a very miserable experience. Use video conferencing instead of travel to conferences. Drive when possible on vacations. Take more vacations closer to home as opposed to far away.

#4

You summed it up really well! I tend to focus on cutting down my food miles, buying local produce where possible. I support local cafes and businesses and try to avoid buying fast fashion or from largescale companies. I buy all my clothes second hand from op shops and donate them back when they no longer fit or suit me. I refuse to use Amazon and similar corporations.

Huddo's sister
