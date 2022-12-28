Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, Here Is A Safe Place To Rant Or Talk About Your Feelings
Ask Pandas4 hours ago

Hey Pandas, Here Is A Safe Place To Rant Or Talk About Your Feelings

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Since the holidays and the year are winding down, I know a lot of have some built up stress from it all so here, I want to give you a place to rant about your problems, or issues. A place to ask for advice, or even to help give some advice to someone going through some hardships. I just want this to be a safe place for people to let go of the emotions they may have been holding on to for too long. Please don't be mean in the comments or make fun of people. Please keep this a safe, calming environment for everyone. And Pandas, please know that you all are loved and appreciated by me!!! Hugs and kisses to all of you!!!

This post may include affiliate links.

