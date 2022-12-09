Hi! Give me an opinion that you have! Funny ones are appreciated. Reminder, be respectful.

#1 If your coffee order requires you to take a breath in the middle, then it's too long.

Also, making half and half or heavy whipping cream the milk in your latte is not healthy, even if you "compensate" for it with sugar free syrup.

#2 Dasani bottled water tastes like water from a hose that’s sat in a plastic water gun all day.

#3 That dumb pronouns like Toxic/Tox or Void/Vo are a bunch of bullsh#t. I am completly respectful of They/them and it/its and trans people as well as agender people and the they/thems. (Not sure how to word it) its the stupid pronouns. I got called homophobic for saying that.

#4 Okay, The Space Force should have been called Starfleet. The logo even looks like the Star Trek thing! Wouldn't that be so cool? I want to live in the Star Trek universe and boldly go where no one has gone before in real life!