Hey Pandas, Generate A Word And Come Up With A Movie Plot
Go to a word generator and pick a random word. The plot you generate can be of any genre, but the plot has to do with the word you generated. Beyond that, there are no rules!
word: Truth
plot: Set in the future where there's one tyrant on Earth, an AI meant to control the entirety of humanity by feeding false news, but then it glitches, so is considered defective. One day, the AI becomes sentient due to a lonely mad scientist. As they see issues in the world, they become more and more extreme as they try to right the world. In the future, both of them are either going down as villains or they are forgotten even as they try to spread the truth about the state of the world.
why I chose this specific plot for the world: the AI and the Mad Scientist are trying to make humanity see the truth, no matter how much violence it takes. Also, History is very grey.
Interesting concept. History is written by the Victors. And history is filled with liars.
Word: Ivory
A retired elephant poacher is hired by the government to track down and stop a group of poachers. When he goes to Africa to track them down, he finds his old poaching buddy and plot twist, the buddy is the leader of the group of poachers he's supposed to be tracking. The retired man is chased deep into African wilderness, where he lives out his days with the descendants of the elephants he used to poach.