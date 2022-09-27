#1

word: Truth

plot: Set in the future where there's one tyrant on Earth, an AI meant to control the entirety of humanity by feeding false news, but then it glitches, so is considered defective. One day, the AI becomes sentient due to a lonely mad scientist. As they see issues in the world, they become more and more extreme as they try to right the world. In the future, both of them are either going down as villains or they are forgotten even as they try to spread the truth about the state of the world.



why I chose this specific plot for the world: the AI and the Mad Scientist are trying to make humanity see the truth, no matter how much violence it takes. Also, History is very grey.