1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Draw Yourself
Make a small drawing of yourself. It should have several attributes that show your character the most. It may be something indicating your profession or hobby, your temperament, or the way you dress.
But there is an issue, if you are a professional artist, draw it not with your main hand. So, if you are lefty, draw with the right one!
I'm fascinated with the difficult way our psychics work. I heard that the two different semi-spheres of our brain are responsible for the work of our hands. To the right hand the left hemisphere gives the impulse to move, and to the left one the right part of the brain. Sorry if I spell it wrong, I'm roughly translating it from my own, non-Latin language. Also, two different parts of the brain are responsible for rational and creative processes.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Drawing
So, since I'm right-handed, the drawing is made with the left. I tried to draw with the wrong hand for the first time now, and it was interesting. In spite of feeling awkward, it was also very different. And feels like it affected the way I think. So in this drawing, I'm sitting on an angry chair. I didn't plan to draw it, but I just fought with my employers to get wages, so it happened, lol. I drew my palette left aside, because I'm a bit tired with this struggle and making cute figures for cakes now. There is a bird on the skull, because the relations with art are not over yet. And to the right 9of me is my precious forest. I spent my childhood there and often think about it, especially when it's getting too hard.
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish