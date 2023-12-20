ADVERTISEMENT

Make a small drawing of yourself. It should have several attributes that show your character the most. It may be something indicating your profession or hobby, your temperament, or the way you dress.

But there is an issue, if you are a professional artist, draw it not with your main hand. So, if you are lefty, draw with the right one!

I'm fascinated with the difficult way our psychics work. I heard that the two different semi-spheres of our brain are responsible for the work of our hands. To the right hand the left hemisphere gives the impulse to move, and to the left one the right part of the brain. Sorry if I spell it wrong, I'm roughly translating it from my own, non-Latin language. Also, two different parts of the brain are responsible for rational and creative processes.