1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Draw Or Write Something With Your Opposite Hand
1) Digital and paper submissions are allowed, but it must be done by hand.
2) Do it with your non-dominant hand (if you're right-handed, that's your left hand, and vice versa)
Good luck!
This post may include affiliate links.
My Lh vs. Rh
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish