Hey Pandas, Draw Or Paint Your Weirdest Dream
Ever wondered how our brains can think up such absurd things in dreams? Share your weirdest and funniest stories on paper to give other Pandas a chuckle.
A Creepy Donut Beast, Gave Me A Idea Of A Horror Story, Like Happy Kiddy Stuff Turned Into Monster Stuff
The Infinity- Part Of One Of My Dreams
(Poorly Drawn On Chrome Canvas) Had This Dream Where My Best Friend Died And I Only Found Out Because My Phone Put A Little Angel Wings Icon Next To Their Messages Profile Picture
Gonna try and recreate those nightmares I had when I was little where everything was pitch black, and the TV would come on randomly with this horrible siren and my baby brother (he was like 2 when I stopped having these dreams) would start screaming and my mom and dad would panic, and something was hurting/killing all of us but I never really had any idea what it was, I just would wake up and know that something killed me. I dont know why these dreams reoccured or why they stopped, but they made me scared of any kind of pop up message that had any kind of warning. Like, when my ipad would say "Low Battery" or a warning of potential flooding during a rainstorm, or a FEMA drill.
creepy 😳
This comment has been deleted.
