Hey Pandas, Does Anyone Want To Have A Serious Conversation About Something That’s Bothering You?
Absolutely no judging here. If you really want, you can contact me on snapchat just let me know. I just wanna help someone.
Yes! I do, I actually have two
1. I was at a really terrible school, like S.A multiple times, constantly being told that I’m ugly and fat and that I should just die, I’m a waste of a human, stuff like that. I left that school and went to a way way better one…Then one of the people wanted to stay in contact. They told me that they love me all this stuff, I straight up told them I was already crushing really hard on someone else. They called me some undesirable things. And I’m just wondering…did I do something wrong?
Oh forgot to add I asked teachers the principal everyone and anyone I could for help. Nothing, and on multiple occasions I was the one that got in trouble