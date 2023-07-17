1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Do You Match Your Star Sign?
I'm honestly such a libra. I'm peace-loving, artistic, judgemental, vain, and overly flirty. All my friends are virgos or other air signs. I don't believe celestial bodies directly impact your destiny, but it's funny how much I match a stereotypical libra. Are you like your star sign, or are you ironically the complete opposite?
This post may include affiliate links.
i’ll let you guys decide: “Scorpios are well-known for their ruthlessness. They are single-minded in their pursuit of their objectives, which they set high. Scorpios don't see or establish limitations in their life, and they won't let anybody tell them that they can't have what they desire. Scorpios aren't known for showing their decks.” do you think i match that?