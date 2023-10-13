Give us your best tips!

#1

Also Halloween movie month! Try to watch one halloween/horror movie every day for a month

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
#2

Me and my roommate have started a little thing called cocktail Monday. Every Monday after work we make our selves cocktails. It really brightens up such an otherwise dull day.

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Vermonta
Vermonta
11 hours ago

What are some of your cocktails? I like a dirty martini with jalapeno stuffed olives

#3

Get a pet.

Gina Foxley
Ak_Teren
Ak_Teren
13 hours ago

This! Since adopting my two cats, my mental health has improved massively.

#4

Find little bugs and look at them :3

Bugs are super easy to find because they're everywhere! Even the teeny tiny bug that lands on your glasses

Take photos of them
give them little names
Become one with the bugs :3

Sooploosh MacSchnibble
#5

Make an abstract painting. I have no art talent but painting without the pressure of making something specific feels creative. If you use canvas and you don't like the creation, either wash it off or paint over it. I buy paint brushes at Dollar Tree since I abuse the brushes.



If you want to feel accomplished organize something. (and say oh that's where that was) Sometimes when I organize something it feels like my life is more organized.

Vermonta
#6

I treat myself to a good hot soak in the bath a couple of times a week. Some nibbles, a glass of wine, music in the background and my kindle. No set day, just when I need to properly relax.

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Vermonta
Vermonta
11 hours ago

me too, minus the wine. Wine goes straight to my legs. Reading a story on my phone with fragrant bath product

#7

Self-care with whatever calms you down or entertains you.

MaximumKarmaSaint
#8

I light a candle (okay, I hve the battery-operated ones) for each of my loved ones. it makes me feel like their warmth is near me.

Leo Domitrix
#9

Meditation. Just 10 minutes a day can make a difference. There are plenty of books out there, such as "Hurry Up and Meditate" by David Michie, which can introduce you to meditation and get you started in the practice.

Freya the Wanderer
#10

I have one I like to do on my day offs.
I like to make a "story corner" - it's like you put all your pillows in the corner of your bed, and get a blanket. - when it's done you put Netflix, YouTube, or Amazon prime on and you watch a movie. Any kind of movie. Or series.
Of course don't forget the snacks! They are super important.
It's turns my mind off for a good while.
Sometimes I get my hot water bottle too to put it on my stomach. Nothing special reason it's just feels great.
I know it's a bit shallow and it's not an idea which rocks anybody's works but just imagine how great it feels to for one day you don't have to do anything, just this.

Mini grizzly
#11

Sometimes, just go crazy. The weirdest but funniest things happen when your logical brain goes out the window

The Amazing Fluffernaut
#12

Make grocery shopping or errands a challenge if you have a SO or roommates. Split it up evenly, and see who does them all first.

Also, plan time to chat with friends :)

Bisexual Axolotls
#13

Bake or make something to eat. The DEVOUR IT ALLLLLL.

A pug with bananas
