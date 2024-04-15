Create one superpower that has never been there before! Bonus points if you can create a drawback for it! Sky's the limit, but be appropriate!

#1

you can heal someone’s soul/heart/mind, like you can take away the hurt from a trauma, give someone the courage to walk away from a bad place, give someone closure from whatever, heal whatever unkindness caused someone to be a terrible person.


Drawbacks could be getting 5% of whatever you healed, but if it were me, I think it would be worth it to destroy myself if it meant I could save a lot of people, especially if I could also heal myself if that’s possible

me myself and i READ BIO AGAIN
Julie S
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like your idea but please don't sacrifice yourself. You're important too and deserve to be happy.

#2

Shape shifting, but you can only shift into a version of yourself that is 3 inches taller and has purple hair.

5points
mysterious(all pronouns)
#3

Whenever you sneeze, someone gets a million dollars

4points
Stardust she/her
Julie S
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope you have a cold star so we can all be millionaires.

#4

possibility manipulation - changing the possibility of literally anything. the possibility of getting an A+ on that test? you can make it 100%! this power is literally unstoppable, but i think there are limits on how much and what you could change. any ideas for drawbacks/weaknesses?

3points
shanila.pheonix_
lasagne of death
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps the more times you use it, the sooner the death of a loved one will be? But you don't know who it is, or if you have even met them yet, and since it is an actuality/inevitability and not a possibility, it therefore cannot be changed by your power. Or is that too dark? :D

#5

Hmm how about wish donuts :P...
U eat one and make a wish thats guarranteed to come true, but you have no idea in which way itll come true...

"I wish to be rich" now youre rich in cheese
"I wish to be able to walk" now u cant run
U get the idea :3

3points
Do-nut touch da donut
#6

the ability to see all logical outcomes of things while in the moment, drawback is that you get headaches.

2points
Faye Drewit
#7

Manipulating dreams- being able to choose what people dream at night (if you choose to change their dream specifically).

2points
Harry (they/them)
#8

With a single thought you can make anyone you want shart themselves.

1point
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
SEAGULL
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love this! There are already several people on my list (weird noise that sound awfully like "The troll")

#9

Being able to go into worlds you daydream of and you can be there as long as you want and no time passes. but every time you do you will get bit by a misquote

1point
Magic poodle
