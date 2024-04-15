Create one superpower that has never been there before! Bonus points if you can create a drawback for it! Sky's the limit, but be appropriate!

#1 you can heal someone’s soul/heart/mind, like you can take away the hurt from a trauma, give someone the courage to walk away from a bad place, give someone closure from whatever, heal whatever unkindness caused someone to be a terrible person.





Drawbacks could be getting 5% of whatever you healed, but if it were me, I think it would be worth it to destroy myself if it meant I could save a lot of people, especially if I could also heal myself if that’s possible

#2 Shape shifting, but you can only shift into a version of yourself that is 3 inches taller and has purple hair.

#3 Whenever you sneeze, someone gets a million dollars

#4 possibility manipulation - changing the possibility of literally anything. the possibility of getting an A+ on that test? you can make it 100%! this power is literally unstoppable, but i think there are limits on how much and what you could change. any ideas for drawbacks/weaknesses?

#5 Hmm how about wish donuts :P...

U eat one and make a wish thats guarranteed to come true, but you have no idea in which way itll come true...



"I wish to be rich" now youre rich in cheese

"I wish to be able to walk" now u cant run

U get the idea :3

#6 the ability to see all logical outcomes of things while in the moment, drawback is that you get headaches.

#7 Manipulating dreams- being able to choose what people dream at night (if you choose to change their dream specifically).

#8 With a single thought you can make anyone you want shart themselves.

