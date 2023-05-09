Context: I have a lot of dental problems because many of my teeth erupted late and they’re not aligned properly. My canine teeth didn’t erupt at all until I got braces and I had surgery last year to pull them down. I thought things would be going fine until last week when my dentist took an x-ray and told me that chances are high that I’ll need a tooth extraction and surgery to pull down a molar that hasn’t erupted on Saturday. I’m very nervous as I will be awake for it and I don’t know how I’ll be able to go through the surgery without panicking and crying. Any tips on how to not panic and cry during the whole thing?