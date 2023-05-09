2submissions
Hey Pandas, Can You Give Me Advice On How Not To Panic During Surgery?
Context: I have a lot of dental problems because many of my teeth erupted late and they’re not aligned properly. My canine teeth didn’t erupt at all until I got braces and I had surgery last year to pull them down. I thought things would be going fine until last week when my dentist took an x-ray and told me that chances are high that I’ll need a tooth extraction and surgery to pull down a molar that hasn’t erupted on Saturday. I’m very nervous as I will be awake for it and I don’t know how I’ll be able to go through the surgery without panicking and crying. Any tips on how to not panic and cry during the whole thing?
I always say they went to school for years took on 100k+ of debt to learn how to do this. They are pros
I've had multiple surgeries starting from when I was 3, but they've all been general anaesthetic not local... All I can really say is that I got through with exaggerated humour. I get like that when anxious/worried. Chill out as much as you can before hand, do things that you enjoy and try not to think about it. Maybe consider how much better it will be once it's over...
In any case, good luck!