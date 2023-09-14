We have all had this question asked before, but honestly, if you had all the money in the world, could that buy you happiness? Tell me what you think.

Yes and no.

Yes because for those who are struggling financially then yes making your life easier with money can provide happiness.

No because not everyone gains happiness from money, rich people can be depressed too, money cannot solve anything, sure it can get you a great therapist and all but at the end of the day there are limitations.

Ditto
No, but it can buy time for you to do things you want to. It can buy medications for illness. It can buy therapy. It can help you improve your life in ways others cannot.

Bisexual Axolotls
No, but it can buy the tools to provide happiness. Although 99% of all our problems could be fixed with enough money lmao

polar bear panda
