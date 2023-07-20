#1

I haven't come out to a whole lot of people yet, so I might not give the best advice, but one thing you should make sure you do before you come out is make sure you're in a safe environment. If you aren't totally sure how people will react, start mentioning lgbtq+ things. Maybe reference a few bisexuality celebrities and see how they react? If they react badly and seem queerphobic in any way, seriously reconsider whether or not you want to come out to them. If they seem accepting (which hopefully they will be) you should be in a good position to tell them. As for the actual coming out part, don't stress about it to much. Don't try to "wait for the right time" or something like that, because whatever you think is the "right time" will probably never exist. You probably don't have to make some huge announcement (Unless you want to) you can literally just be like "hey, I wanted to tell you that I'm bisexual." Alternatively, you could buy like 10 million bi flag stickers and put them on literally everything you own. The people who know will know, and the people who don't know will be like "what are you doing? Have you joined a cult or something??" which will prompt the conversation. One last bit of advice (this is from personal expirience) no matter what happens, try to avoid coming out in the middle of a huge argument. When people are upset they say things that, even if they don't really mean them, can be very hurtful. I hope some of that helped!