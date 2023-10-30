I got into art a few months ago and I really want to improve so I want to know if you guys have any tips for drawing and coloring.

My preferred medium is color pencils and graphite pencils but I want to know about other mediums as well so you can give tips for that. I also want to learn how to do proper figure drawing.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

i usually use mechanical pencils and fineliner pens(bought them for a class, never used them, had them left over so ig i just found and used them lol)

im still learning how to be better at art too, but here is what ik so far:

- i use lil diagrams to help me draw figures. it helps a lot, but i can only draw front facing figures. i will try to upload a pic in the comments of how to draw one. if i dont upload one, you can find stuff on google images and yt too they are helpful

-i also made my own art style to give a lil identity and razzmatazz to my art

- practice. cant emphasize this enough. you can have all the art hacks in the world but you gotta practice them. that way muscle memory can do its thing and art will be easier and fun!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
shanila.pheonix_
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish