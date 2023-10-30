#1

i usually use mechanical pencils and fineliner pens(bought them for a class, never used them, had them left over so ig i just found and used them lol)



im still learning how to be better at art too, but here is what ik so far:



- i use lil diagrams to help me draw figures. it helps a lot, but i can only draw front facing figures. i will try to upload a pic in the comments of how to draw one. if i dont upload one, you can find stuff on google images and yt too they are helpful



-i also made my own art style to give a lil identity and razzmatazz to my art



- practice. cant emphasize this enough. you can have all the art hacks in the world but you gotta practice them. that way muscle memory can do its thing and art will be easier and fun!