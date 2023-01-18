Hey Pandas, AITA Mother

I had my oldest child F38 at 23, alone during pregnancy and delivery and for 5 years after. She was my reason for finishing tech school and working three jobs during pregnancy (2 pt, 1 four ten-hour days). the light of my life! I married and had another girl, and Daughter #1 became the middle child. I tried to balance life for nearly 10 years. Divorced. Developed Fibromyalgia, and PTSD from being abandoned twice by men, and went on DI. Daughter #1 Started working to buy her wants while I maintained a nice home, decent school, and lower middle-class IMO. Fast Forward. 2017. I'd moved back home for family of origin. She surprises me with a visit, yay, we're pregnant! Come home Mom! I did! New MIL has $$$. Gets all of daughter's attention. Has zero time for me. I stay all night keeping grand baby so they can sleep. Baby sit 6 months (paid) so they can work. FF. 6 Years later. I'm 64. Poor health. See Grand only in their house. 3 hours. Saturday or Sunday or whenever they have no plans. Included in Xmas morning gifts and brunch 2022 after they spent 10 days in NC with his family. Great people btw! Still no real relationship with daughter! Never calls. Ignores texts. Blocked on social media. Daughter cleans house while I am there. Refuses paid group therapy. My POV? I poured my life force into this girl. AITA for wanting a deeper connection?