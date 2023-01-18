Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA Mother
10points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas14 hours ago

Hey Pandas, AITA Mother

MemphisbelladonnaMemphisbelladonna
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

I had my oldest child F38 at 23, alone during pregnancy and delivery and for 5 years after. She was my reason for finishing tech school and working three jobs during pregnancy (2 pt, 1 four ten-hour days). the light of my life! I married and had another girl, and Daughter #1 became the middle child. I tried to balance life for nearly 10 years. Divorced. Developed Fibromyalgia, and PTSD from being abandoned twice by men, and went on DI. Daughter #1 Started working to buy her wants while I maintained a nice home, decent school, and lower middle-class IMO. Fast Forward. 2017. I'd moved back home for family of origin. She surprises me with a visit, yay, we're pregnant! Come home Mom! I did! New MIL has $$$. Gets all of daughter's attention. Has zero time for me. I stay all night keeping grand baby so they can sleep. Baby sit 6 months (paid) so they can work. FF. 6 Years later. I'm 64. Poor health. See Grand only in their house. 3 hours. Saturday or Sunday or whenever they have no plans. Included in Xmas morning gifts and brunch 2022 after they spent 10 days in NC with his family. Great people btw! Still no real relationship with daughter! Never calls. Ignores texts. Blocked on social media. Daughter cleans house while I am there. Refuses paid group therapy. My POV? I poured my life force into this girl. AITA for wanting a deeper connection?

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
Memphisbelladonna
Memphisbelladonna
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda