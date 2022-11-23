Hey Pandas, AITA For Telling My Friend We’re Done?

I've had a friend, we'll call her 'Jocelyn' since around the 2nd grade. I got her number last year and we started chatting, we really hadn't talked since elementary so we decided to catch up. After that, I talked to her in school and after a while, I joined back with my old friend group to see that Jocelyn was now in that friend group. So we talked and I stayed in that friend group throughout the remainder of the year.

Another girl in that friend group, we'll call her 'Erica' decided to start some drama with me over something she started. Jocelyn got involved and cussed out another one of my friends, "Miley", for telling Jocelyn to butt out. Miley blocked Jocelyn on all social media and texts, and they haven't talked since.

Fast forward to this year, we're in 7th grade, I have 1 class with Jocelyn and have basically cut off all communication with her, except for the occasional text. Then, Jocelyn admitted to having a crush on me, (we're both girls), and since I liked someone else I politely rejected her. It was whatever, we didn't talk for a few months because she was pissed off, but eventually, she started texting me and admitted to doing something inappropriate on a children's gaming site.

I was extremely disgusted and told her to never talk to me again, to get some therapy, and that we were done. She begged for me to stay friends with her, she was "joking" she was "holy", whatever and whatnot, but I stopped by my decision. I feel like I'm TA because she said she was joking, and when I saw her the next day she was really sad. But I honestly don't think she was joking and this toxic behavior just set me over the edge. So...AITA?