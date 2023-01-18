Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, AITA?
Ask Pandas13 hours ago

Hey Pandas, AITA?

My so-called friend got mad when I said there was no way for her to make it to an afterparty because she didn't have anyone to take her.

Background: It was an afterparty for our Homecoming dance and we as a class of 8 ppl had thought about doing an afterparty at my house guys leave at 1, and girls can sleep over. She said she couldn't come unless I took her to my house (fine) BUT THEN took HER to HER HOUSE from MY HOUSE???? (not fine my parents wouldn't do that). then, later she said she just needs a ride to my house- I said she can't come w us because we have things in the car and not enough space for her. Also, out of 8 ppl (including me), only 5 would've made it, the others had things to do. She got mad at me and texted "WHY ARE YOU EVEN HAVING A PARTY THEN?" I texted "BECAUSE WE CAN OK" THEN SHE SAID "what f*****g sense does that make?" sooo I said " ITS SOO SAD U CANT GO SO SORRY" and then I said "frickin suck it up" andddd she called me jackarse. my sister got mad and said "don't talk to my sister like that was uncalled for" this girl said "IM UNCALLED FOR-" obv she was so I said yes bahahhaa annnnnnd she left the group chat. sry that was so long :( ty for reading it all tho.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
