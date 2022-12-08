My partner and I work at the same place just on different teams. The nature of our job means we work with all the teams so we both know everyone there.

He has his team's Christmas party and I asked if I could go. He has invited a few other people who aren't on his team as well and said that I'm not on his team and can't go... so I said that didn't seem like a reason. A few other people going to the party have also said to me that I should go! Except for my OH who seems angry that I want to.

He said that he wouldn't go and I could have his ticket but I said that the whole point was so we could both enjoy the night together as we both know everyone going. We have 3 small children so don't go out together (haven't been together without the kids since May!) So it's a rare opportunity!

Anyway, he then said 'fine get a ticket'. He is going a few hours before me anyway so I was just going to go after the meal and have a dance and see everyone. The last thing I want to do is really piss him off. He has holidays with his mates etc without me so it's not like I'm stopping him from doing one thing without me. He does a lot without me (he goes away for 7 nights with his mates every year!)

My team had a Christmas party which was a complete flop and people dropped out so I asked him if he wanted to come to mine as well but he didn't want to. He's not usually a very sociable person.

AITA for asking to go and should I just stay away? I love a night out and dancing so wouldn't even be attached to him or anything. I'm now worried he is trying to hide something?!