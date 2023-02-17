2submissions
1week left
Hey, My Fellow Amazing Pandas! What Feels Like Home To You?
It can be anything to comfort foods, to favorite places, to your favorite person, to anything that you relate home too!
Please don’t add any addresses on here and NO cyberbullying! If you bully….. ill come after you :)
Ill go first! The thing I relate to home is RAMEN! Its 100% a comfort food. Also, bubble pop music. Me and my mom plays pop music on every car ride ans its become a tradition. So, if you see a crazy woman and a crazy child blasting bubble pop music in Florida, thats me! :D
Well, Home, really..... After 8 hours of the constant anxiety of being at work, Just being home, alone, in my own space..... Take off the outside world and just be me.....
My cat, my music, my little world,my citadel against society....