I’m a Pixilartist, and for those who don’t know, Pixilart is a drawing platform where you can draw in pixels. I wanted to share some of my most recent works with you because I’d love to share them. Some are a little sloppy, but I hope you all like them! I’d love to take requests, too, if you want!

Chihiro Fujisaki from ‘Danganronpa’

My interpratation of ‘Danganronpa’ cosplay with me and a friend

I made a Birthday gift for a friend

Illustrated Me and my sis dressed up for the Halloween

This artwork is dedicated to a passed Pixilartist

This is another gift I made