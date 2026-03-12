The Heartbreaking Story Of Stephen Baldwin’s Biggest Struggle, And How He Poked Fun At It In New Ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Baldwin is speaking extensively about snorting “white powder.”

The 59-year-old actor turned one of the darkest chapters of his life into a joke, making his dependence on substances the subject of a cheeky commercial.

“White powder ruined my life,” he said in the recent video.

RELATED:

Stephen Baldwin is speaking extensively about snorting “white powder”

Image credits: djvlad

Stephen Baldwin turned one of the most painful struggles of his life into a surprisingly humorous moment.

Highlights Stephen Baldwin turned one of the darkest chapters of his life into a joke for a new commercial.

The actor spoke about snorting “white powder” and how it “ruined” his life.

“Hello everyone, I’m Stephen Baldwin. And white powder ruined my life,” the Hollywood veteran said in the video.

His dependence on substances is a subject his daughter Hailey Bieber has also discussed in the past.

He poked fun at his past struggles with illegal substances in a new commercial for White Hack, a brand that sells an eco-friendly detergent in the form of a sheet instead of a powder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

“Hello everyone, I’m Stephen Baldwin. And white powder ruined my life,” the Hollywood veteran said in the opening of the video.

“So for 27 years, I’ve said ‘no’ to any kind of powder… Because you really can’t tell them apart, and white powder is white powder, right?” he said, seemingly reminding people of how far he’s come with his sobriety.

“Hello everyone, I’m Stephen Baldwin. And white powder ruined my life,” the Hollywood veteran said in the video

Image credits: White Hack

The Usual Suspects actor joked that he avoided detergent for years because he wanted to wash every trace of white powder off his hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the very same reason, in 27 years I’ve never worn the same clothes twice, because if you want to wash clothes, you gotta use powder. And I am done with powder,” he said. “But today is a glorious day.”

“Because voila! White Hack!” he said with glee, holding up two boxes of White Hack in his hands.

Image credits: White Hack

ADVERTISEMENT

Reminding viewers how far he’s come, he joked that the only substance he’s sniffing these days comes with the scent of fresh laundry.

“You can sniff it, you just can’t snort it. Because it’s a sheet, not powder,” he added. “Finally, I’m about to be cleaner than ever after 27 years. I’m so excited.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans praised the video and said it could be a “career-changing” move for him

Image credits: Bill Kelly Photography

Netizens praised the commercial, saying: “This could be a career-changing movie.”

“Cant wait to finally see him wear the same thing twice,” one said, while another quipped, “Stephen, I didn’t know you were so funny.”

“Best commercial ever…should have been aired during the Super Bowl,” another said.

Image credits: White Hack

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen has been open about his dependence on substances during his initial years in the Hollywood limelight.

“I’ll admit that in the beginning I partied too much, drank too much, and snorted enough coc*ine to throw the entire population of a small South American country into anaphylactic shock,” he wrote in his book The Unusual Suspect: My Calling to the New Hardcore Movement of Faith.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The actor said he began using illicit substances in high school, starting off with “a bunch of c*caine” before attending his school prom.

“It’s all a blur,” he said during a Vlad TV interview.

The Usual Suspects actor said he had enough substances to “throw the entire population of a small South American country into anaphylactic shock”

Image credits: Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

“High school is where I started experimenting, which led to kind of a little bit of rock and roll five years once I got out of high school while I was pursuing acting.”

When asked whether he saw himself as an add*ct, Stephen said he saw his use of substances as just a kid “having fun.”

The actor acknowledged having challenging experiences while growing up, such as watching his father have cancer and losing him at the age of 17. But he still saw himself “functioning like a normal kid” and “having fun” with substances because they “were accessible.”

Image credits: Lingoo Gooling

Later, while pursuing acting in New York City, he said he was partying heavily and began relying more on substances.

He credited his wife Kennya Baldwin and his faith in Christianity with helping him become clean, calling his sobriety an “absolute miracle.”

The Bio-Dome actor’s daughter, Hailey Bieber, has also shared how her father’s substance issues affected her while growing up.

She also said it impacted the way she dealt with her husband Justin Bieber’s relationship with narcotics.

“[My father] had a really big issue with c*caine…” Hailey said while talking about how it impacted her relationship with Justin

Image credits: Richard Corkery/Getty Images

“There’s a lot of add*ction that runs in our family,” she said in a 2021 episode of the Victoria’s Secret Voices podcast.

“Not even just my dad, but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggled with a lot of different things,” said the mother of one.

The Rhode founder said she “appreciated” her father’s openness about substance ab*se and how it “almost ruined his relationship” with her mother, Kennya Baldwin.

Image credits: lilbieber

“He was always just extremely open about why being sober worked for him and why he needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and where that comes out,” she said on the podcast.

Watching her father’s experiences was a deterrent that stopped her from getting hooked on substances herself.

“I was never somebody who struggled with any substances, but that’s because I was so aware of it because of my dad. He had a really big issue with c*caine and I was like, I’m never trying it because I’m just so scared that if I try it one time, it might lead into something else,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

When it came to dealing with her husband Justin’s relationship with substances, Hailey said she had a better understanding of it since she knew what her father went through.

“It was extremely difficult,” she said, admitting she would feel “nervous” to talk to the Baby singer because he had to revisit “some dark spaces” in his life.

However, she said he was “very open about it” and praised him for “good self-awareness.”

“Stephen, I didn’t know you were so funny,” one fan commented on the actor’s latest ad