Isn’t popping zits everyone’s guilty pleasure?

Well, as it turns out, this super-satisfying self-care procedure can sometimes turn into a fatal mess, as Brooke Hyland just experienced.

Best known for being a cast member on Lifetime’s reality show, Dance Moms, the 25-year-old former contortionist dancer recently went viral on TikTok after she asked her 3.3 million followers for health advice.

Brooke explained in a now-viral video seen by over 3.5 million people how she had woken up with a painful pimple above her left eye.

Brooke Hyland recently went viral after she asked her 3.3 million followers for health advice regarding an eye infection close to her eyebrow

She recalled: “I’ve had this massive pimple for, like, two days, and it’s extremely hard and not poppable… and I swear the inflammation around it has spread into my eye.

“So, if you have any medical experience, am I okay to just put on some ice and call it a day?”

TikTok users stormed to the comment section to warn Brooke that her pimple was located in the “triangle of death”, an area from the bridge of your nose to the corners of your mouth that you should never touch if you have a pimple.

A person commented: “No, you need to go to the emergency room. I had this and almost died!”

In a follow-up video that received 11.1 million views, Brooke went on to reveal that after doing some research of her own, she decided to seek medical attention for her eye, as per Buzzfeed.

She explained: “I didn’t know that the triangle of death existed… hopefully you can avoid ever having something like this happen to you, or worse…

“I’m going to the hospital today because between that and your TikTok comments, you guys are scaring the absolute sh** out of me.”

Brooke went on to post another follow-up video, where she further explained the medical treatment she received to treat her eye.

She said: “I got on a virtual appointment with my doctor, and she basically was like, ‘I don’t know if it’s a pimple or what it is, but basically, the bacteria got in your eye, and I’m giving you an antibiotic.’

“So, I’ve been on an antibiotic for the past couple of days, and I’m finally doing better; it’s just a little bruised.”



After the pimple scare, Brooke concluded her video by joking with a reference to what was known as the “pyramid” on Dance Moms, as she said: “I can’t decide what’s worse, the triangle of death because I love to pick my face or the triangle that I was ranked on every Tuesday.”

Dr. Ross Perry, the medical director of Cosmedics skin clinics, explained that the triangle of death is an area of the face that runs from the bridge of the nose to the corners of the mouth and is connected to the brain.

Ross told Bored Panda: “It can often be an area which gets a build-up of sebum and dirt and essentially becomes a breeding area for clogged pores and spots.

“Attacking this specific area on the skin can cause numerous problems.

“In mild cases, inflammation, redness, and sensitivity through to a mild skin infection and in worst-case scenarios can lead to cavernous sinus thrombosis (CST) or even a rare blood clot in your cavernous sinuses- which can actually delay blood flow from the brain.”

As the doctor clarified the aforementioned was the worst-case scenario, he emphasized the importance of avoiding picking spots in this area to minimize the chance of infection.

Ross recommended instead: “If you’re suffering from acne/spots in this specific area, rather than pick at the spots, look for products to treat the area safely such as ingredients including benzoyl peroxide, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid, all of which will help to keep the area clear and pores unclogged.

Brooke later updated her fans, saying that she’s been taking antibiotics to treat the infection

“You can also exfoliate this area (gently) as part of your cleansing routine.

“If products aren’t working, do visit your GP who will be able to advise and potentially offer a stronger treatment.”

Finally, the dermatology expert warned that touching the face and picking at pimples can increase the presence of acne.

He explained: “This is due to the bacteria, not just from your fingers/hands but within the spots being pushed further into the skin, and yes, you may think you’re getting rid of the nasty pus, but in actual fact you’re merely transferring the bacteria deeper and further into the skin.”

Many people urged Brooke to get her eye medically examined upon viewing her initial video